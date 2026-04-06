tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

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About tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation’s purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

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