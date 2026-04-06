Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.0350. Aspen Pharmacare shares last traded at $8.0350, with a volume of 437 shares.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

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About Aspen Pharmacare

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Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Durban, South Africa. Founded in 1997 by Stephen Saad and Gus Attridge, Aspen has grown from a regional generic drug producer into a global specialist in branded and generic medicines. The company is publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over‐the‐counter under the symbol APNHY.

Aspen’s core business encompasses the development, manufacture and distribution of a broad portfolio of injectable and oral pharmaceutical products.

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