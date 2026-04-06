Top Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 6th

Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Intuitive Machines are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses or significant revenues come from space-related activities — such as satellite manufacturing and operations, launch services, space tourism, in-orbit infrastructure, or other commercial space technologies. They include pure-play aerospace firms, satellite operators, launch providers, suppliers of space hardware and software, and some defense or tech companies with major space divisions. For investors, space stocks offer exposure to a fast-growing but capital-intensive and high-risk sector characterized by long development timelines, regulatory and technical uncertainties, and often elevated volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

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GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

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Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

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Intuitive Machines (LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

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