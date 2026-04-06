W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.3850. 4,444,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,956,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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W&T Offshore Trading Up 9.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.09.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.36 million. Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.4% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

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