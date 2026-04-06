James Takashi Hinatsu Sells 50,000 Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Stock

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) insider James Takashi Hinatsu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,962.50. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position.

James Takashi Hinatsu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, January 30th, James Takashi Hinatsu sold 5,000 shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$2,950.00.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -142.47. Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.43 and a 12-month high of C$0.98.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

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