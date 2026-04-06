Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 186,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 285,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Imagine Lithium

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Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022. Imagine Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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