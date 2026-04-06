National Bank Financial Reiterates C$49.00 Price Target for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$49.00 price objective by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

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MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.88, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$32.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$303.51 million for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4909091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

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MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

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