Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.46 and last traded at $69.2190. Approximately 13,297,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,749,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

More Uber Technologies News

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Positive Sentiment: Strategic robotaxi partnership: Uber announced a partnership with Pony.ai and Verne to launch Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service in Zagreb — a capital‑light way to enter European autonomous mobility that could improve long‑term margins and TAM. Article Title

Strategic robotaxi partnership: Uber announced a partnership with Pony.ai and Verne to launch Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service in Zagreb — a capital‑light way to enter European autonomous mobility that could improve long‑term margins and TAM. Positive Sentiment: High street price target: 24/7 Wall St. published a bullish 12‑month price target (~$125), implying substantial upside versus current levels — a signal that some analysts see strong medium‑term upside. Article Title

High street price target: 24/7 Wall St. published a bullish 12‑month price target (~$125), implying substantial upside versus current levels — a signal that some analysts see strong medium‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Payments/retail deal could boost engagement: Uber signed a multi‑year partnership with Ibotta for US grocery and retail promotions, which may increase app engagement and non‑ride revenue. Article Title

Payments/retail deal could boost engagement: Uber signed a multi‑year partnership with Ibotta for US grocery and retail promotions, which may increase app engagement and non‑ride revenue. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment: Aggregated broker notes show an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” supporting investor confidence among some institutions. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment: Aggregated broker notes show an average rating around “Moderate Buy,” supporting investor confidence among some institutions. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous ecosystem tailwinds: Pony.ai said it will more than double its robotaxi fleet and is expanding internationally — scaling partners like Pony.ai improve the probability Uber’s robotaxi efforts will become meaningful. Article Title

Autonomous ecosystem tailwinds: Pony.ai said it will more than double its robotaxi fleet and is expanding internationally — scaling partners like Pony.ai improve the probability Uber’s robotaxi efforts will become meaningful. Positive Sentiment: EV supply relationship: Coverage flagged a large Rivian arrangement with Uber (Rivian deal references), which could help electrify driver fleets and reduce EV adoption friction for Uber drivers. Article Title

EV supply relationship: Coverage flagged a large Rivian arrangement with Uber (Rivian deal references), which could help electrify driver fleets and reduce EV adoption friction for Uber drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Investor letters and coverage: Fund letters and Zacks pieces highlight Uber’s strategic positioning and elevated investor interest but provide mixed, non‑actionable takeaways. Article Title Article Title

Investor letters and coverage: Fund letters and Zacks pieces highlight Uber’s strategic positioning and elevated investor interest but provide mixed, non‑actionable takeaways. Neutral Sentiment: Office expansion/ops updates: Uber is expanding its NYC office and implementing in‑office expectations — operational news that is company‑specific but not clearly material to near‑term earnings. Article Title

Office expansion/ops updates: Uber is expanding its NYC office and implementing in‑office expectations — operational news that is company‑specific but not clearly material to near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate trims: Erste Group slightly lowered FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analysts see tighter near‑term growth/profitability than before. Article Title

Analyst estimate trims: Erste Group slightly lowered FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analysts see tighter near‑term growth/profitability than before. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term market reaction: Several outlets note the stock fell after the robo‑taxi announcement, suggesting investors are booking profits or treating the move as longer‑term R&D rather than immediate earnings accretive. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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