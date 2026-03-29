RTX Corporation $RTX Position Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,775,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,978,000 after buying an additional 700,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $189.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.26. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group initiated/updated coverage with bullish FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates (FY26 $6.80, FY27 $7.50) and a Buy stance, implying upside vs. consensus and supporting investor confidence in RTX’s earnings trajectory. Erste Group Coverage Initiated

Erste Group initiated/updated coverage with bullish FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates (FY26 $6.80, FY27 $7.50) and a Buy stance, implying upside vs. consensus and supporting investor confidence in RTX’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit completed a $115M expansion of the Redstone Missile Integration Facility, boosting integration/delivery capacity by >50% and pairing with long‑term munitions framework deals — this increases production capacity to meet sustained defense demand. Redstone Expansion Article

RTX’s Raytheon unit completed a $115M expansion of the Redstone Missile Integration Facility, boosting integration/delivery capacity by >50% and pairing with long‑term munitions framework deals — this increases production capacity to meet sustained defense demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst piece highlights Pratt & Whitney (within RTX) as a growth driver via advanced engines and aftermarket services, which can lift margins and recurring revenue in both commercial and defense aviation. Zacks Pratt & Whitney Outlook

Analyst piece highlights Pratt & Whitney (within RTX) as a growth driver via advanced engines and aftermarket services, which can lift margins and recurring revenue in both commercial and defense aviation. Neutral Sentiment: Media/celebrity endorsement (Jim Cramer) has supported near-term investor enthusiasm previously, but this is sentiment-driven rather than fundamental. Jim Cramer Coverage

Media/celebrity endorsement (Jim Cramer) has supported near-term investor enthusiasm previously, but this is sentiment-driven rather than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: U.S. warnings that the Israel‑Iran conflict could force the Pentagon to prioritize munitions for the Middle East may delay or divert Patriot interceptor shipments to Ukraine — creating short‑term uncertainty in order timing and potential inventory reallocation for RTX’s air‑defense businesses. QuiverQuant: Iran War Could Disrupt Shipments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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