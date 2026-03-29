Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on April 15th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 125.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $96.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The business had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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