Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,080 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,457,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,896,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.62 and a 200-day moving average of $292.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.