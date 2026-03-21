JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 240,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 93,322 shares.The stock last traded at $49.03 and had previously closed at $49.16.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,206,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 23,712.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,471 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,036,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 797,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 551,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield. JVAL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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