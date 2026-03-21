Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.25 and last traded at GBX 74.25, with a volume of 105599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Michelmersh Brick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.

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Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 1.4%

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.90. The stock has a market cap of £67.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.97.

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

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