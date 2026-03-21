Comparing Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Horace Mann Educators and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 2 1 3.00 Tian Ruixiang 1 0 0 0 1.00

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.62 billion 1.03 $162.10 million $3.90 10.65 Tian Ruixiang $5.86 million 0.38 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Tian Ruixiang”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Volatility and Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 9.53% 13.92% 1.31% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Tian Ruixiang on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed, and variable annuities; and internal revenue code for educator, which allows public school employees and employees of other tax-exempt organizations, such as not-for-profit private schools, to utilize pretax income to make periodic contributions to a qualified retirement plan. The Supplemental & Group Benefits segment offers employer-sponsored products including accident, critical illness, limited-benefit fixed indemnity insurance, term life, and short-term and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, such as supplemental heart, cancer, disability, and accident coverage. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About Tian Ruixiang

(Get Free Report)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.