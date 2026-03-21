Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (OTF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 7th

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTF opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. Blue Owl Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64.

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Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Technology Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.27 million.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Company Profile

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE: OTF) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) sponsored by alternative asset manager Blue Owl. The firm focuses on providing customized debt and structured capital solutions to technology and technology-enabled companies, with an emphasis on growth-stage and middle-market borrowers. As a BDC, its primary activities include originating, structuring and managing private credit investments tailored to the financing needs of fast-growing businesses.

Its investment approach typically centers on direct lending and credit-oriented products, including senior secured loans, unitranche and subordinated debt, as well as selective equity-linked instruments and structured financings.

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