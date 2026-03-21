Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.72 and last traded at GBX 37.90, with a volume of 21640742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.48.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £373.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.42.

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About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

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Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, Vanquish, DBX and its first mid-engined plug-in hybrid, Valhalla.

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