NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 135946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atrium Research raised NTG Clarity Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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NTG Clarity Networks Price Performance

About NTG Clarity Networks

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.35.

(Get Free Report)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

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