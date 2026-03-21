Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Raised to Hold at Lifesci Capital

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $1.00 target price on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

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Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.34. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Key Mereo BioPharma Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mereo BioPharma Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company updates: Mereo published full‑year 2025 results and corporate highlights and said additional data analyses from the Orbit and Cosmic Phase 3 studies of setrusumab (UX143) in osteogenesis imperfecta are ongoing — a potential long‑term value driver if analyses produce positive signals. Mereo BioPharma Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Highlights

Company updates: Mereo published full‑year 2025 results and corporate highlights and said additional data analyses from the Orbit and Cosmic Phase 3 studies of setrusumab (UX143) in osteogenesis imperfecta are ongoing — a potential long‑term value driver if analyses produce positive signals. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss: Mereo reported quarterly EPS of ($0.05), missing the consensus of ($0.01). The larger-than-expected loss likely pressured sentiment and raises near‑term funding and execution concerns for a small biotech with limited market cap. Quarterly Financial Results Press Release

Earnings miss: Mereo reported quarterly EPS of ($0.05), missing the consensus of ($0.01). The larger-than-expected loss likely pressured sentiment and raises near‑term funding and execution concerns for a small biotech with limited market cap. Negative Sentiment: Legal / litigation risk: Multiple plaintiff law firms have announced or publicized a securities class action covering ADS purchases from June 5, 2023 through Dec 26, 2025 and are soliciting lead plaintiffs (April 6, 2026 deadline). The proliferation of filings and solicitations (Rosen, Schall, Faruqi, Bronstein, Berger Montague, Pomerantz, DJS, etc.) increases uncertainty and could lead to costly litigation or settlements. Rosen Law Firm Notice Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Notice Faruqi & Faruqi Notice

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset‐centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.

Mereo’s pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

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