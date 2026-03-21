Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Posts Earnings Results

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

Security Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCYT opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.08. Security Bancorp has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $98.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76.

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About Security Bancorp

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Security Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a variety of community banking and financial services through its subsidiary. Traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol SCYT, the company focuses on delivering personalized solutions to individual and business clients.

Its product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and cash management services, alongside lending facilities covering residential mortgage, commercial and consumer loans.

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