Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.43 and last traded at C$39.77, with a volume of 262244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.25.

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Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

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