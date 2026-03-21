Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Grin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $12.91 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,749.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.00662536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.29 or 0.00492279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00078842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.99 or 0.00329311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00011845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 225,887,040 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption. Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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