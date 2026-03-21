Covea Finance Makes New Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

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Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of LEU stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average is $273.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.26. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $464.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEU. Northland Securities set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

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About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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