McEwen (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MUX. Weiss Ratings upgraded McEwen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on McEwen from $21.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

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McEwen Price Performance

Shares of MUX stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. McEwen has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.11.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.83 million. McEwen had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of McEwen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in McEwen in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of McEwen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of McEwen by 3,328.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of McEwen by 330.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen

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McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) is a Canada-based precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, silver and copper. Headquartered in Toronto, the company pursues a diversified portfolio of assets across the Americas, with operations and projects spanning Argentina, Mexico, Canada and the United States. McEwen Mining employs an integrated approach that combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance its assets from resource definition through to commercial production.

The company’s flagship producing asset is the San José mine in Argentina, a high-grade silver-gold operation.

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