Comparing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX)

Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A California Resources 9.89% 10.23% 5.19%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stratex Oil & Gas and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 California Resources 0 4 9 2 2.87

California Resources has a consensus target price of $69.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and California Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A California Resources $3.67 billion 1.54 $363.00 million $4.08 15.57

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Summary

California Resources beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

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