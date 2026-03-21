Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 42,684,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 47,004,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Key Headlines Impacting Marathon Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 5.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 144.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. Marathon Digital’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $252,495.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,788,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,962,597.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 343,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,254.70. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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