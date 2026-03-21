ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $1.93 thousand worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00078919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 117.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,915.11 or 0.36806964 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 34,065,536,561 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Medium, Youtube”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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