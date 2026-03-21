Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 12. Approximately 186,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 198,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

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Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011. Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

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