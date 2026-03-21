Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.77 and last traded at $51.28. 960,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,826,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Northland Securities set a $73.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

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Symbotic Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of -501.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.13.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The business had revenue of $629.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, Director Charles Kane sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $191,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,316.72. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,492 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,123. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Symbotic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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