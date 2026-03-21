Head-To-Head Survey: VEON (VEON) vs. The Competition

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Diversified Comm Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare VEON to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk and Volatility

VEON has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $4.40 billion $532.00 million 6.64 VEON Competitors $18.53 billion $1.11 billion 2.29

This table compares VEON and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VEON’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for VEON and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 1 1 2 3.25 VEON Competitors 421 1315 1470 120 2.39

VEON presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. As a group, “Diversified Comm Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.28%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 12.12% 47.86% 8.49% VEON Competitors 1.01% 2.54% 2.89%

Summary

VEON beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

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