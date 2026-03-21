ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $741.84 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.42 or 0.00329065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/Telegram, Discord, BitcoinTalk, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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