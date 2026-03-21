Comparing Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Virgin Galactic and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 2 3 1 0 1.83 Airbus 0 5 4 0 2.44

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 72.48%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Airbus.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $1.66 million 107.21 -$346.74 million ($7.47) -0.33 Airbus $83.05 billion 1.76 $5.91 billion $1.89 24.46

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Airbus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic -17,615.71% -108.00% -32.35% Airbus 7.15% 23.20% 4.10%

Risk and Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats Virgin Galactic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

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Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Airbus

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Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

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