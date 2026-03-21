Manta Network (MANTA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.15 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,728.89 or 1.00139049 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,381,343 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 465,381,762.715851 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.06686437 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $4,749,705.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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