C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.99 and traded as low as GBX 104.20. C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 104.76, with a volume of 6,744,929 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCR. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 160 to GBX 130 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C&C Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 130.

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C&C Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at C&C Group

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £392.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Vineet Bhalla acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 per share, with a total value of £6,900. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C&C Group

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C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.

C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig. C&C exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries worldwide.

C&C Group has owned brand and contract manufacturing/packing operations in CoTipperary, Ireland and Glasgow, Scotland.

C&C is the No.1 drinks distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors.

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