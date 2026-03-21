Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQHG) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $59.6208. 214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.94.

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Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF

About Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF ( NASDAQ:QQHG Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 23.95% of Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Invesco Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF is an is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

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