Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.41. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 387,135 shares traded.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

About Eastern Platinum

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Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

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