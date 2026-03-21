Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.80 and traded as low as GBX 28. Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 28, with a volume of 16,500 shares.

Conygar Investment Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of £17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.71.

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Conygar Investment (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX (32.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conygar Investment had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%.

Insider Transactions at Conygar Investment

About Conygar Investment

In other news, insider Robert T. E. Ware acquired 100,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 per share, with a total value of £32,000. Also, insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 per share, with a total value of £76,800. 25.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

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