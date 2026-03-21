Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.24 and traded as low as $29.51. Hitachi shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 504,339 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Hitachi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Hitachi Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

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Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a “social innovation” company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company’s activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

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