Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $10.31. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.3450, with a volume of 444,125 shares.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.2%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund accomplishes this objective primarily through investments in a diversified portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local governments and their agencies across the United States. These securities may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, auction-rate securities and other types of tax-exempt debt.
To enhance yield, the fund employs leverage by borrowing against its assets, a strategy common among closed-end municipal funds.
Further Reading
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