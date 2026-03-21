Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.64 and traded as low as $15.25. Herzfeld Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $15.6530, with a volume of 2,478 shares.
Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Trading Up 3.3%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Herzfeld Credit Income Fund news, Chairman Thomas J. Herzfeld bought 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,603.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 189,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,424.16. This trade represents a 2.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,188 shares of company stock worth $80,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Herzfeld Credit Income Fund
Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The fund is externally managed by Herzfeld Advisors, Inc, which is responsible for day-to-day portfolio construction, credit research and risk management under the oversight of an independent board of directors.
The fund’s primary objective is to generate current income with an emphasis on preservation of capital. To pursue this goal, Herzfeld Credit Income Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine loans and other fixed-income securities.
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