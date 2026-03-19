Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

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Medicus Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MDCX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 1,504,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,585. Medicus Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the second quarter worth $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medicus Pharma by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicus Pharma by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma, Inc, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker MDCX, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of prescription therapies. The company’s core business centers on oncology supportive care and critical care products, with its lead offering being Levoleucovorin injection, an FDA-approved agent designed to reduce toxicity and enhance efficacy of certain chemotherapeutic regimens in colorectal cancer.

Headquartered in the United States, Medicus Pharma has built its portfolio through strategic licensing and acquisition of sterile injectable and oral therapies.

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