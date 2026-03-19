Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Insider Olav Langelaar Purchases 6,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQGet Free Report) insider Olav Langelaar purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$78,880. The trade was a 54.55% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Olav Langelaar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 18th, Olav Langelaar acquired 5,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TMQ traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.70. 416,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,938. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.59 and a 12 month high of C$15.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$810.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMQ shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trilogy Metals

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

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