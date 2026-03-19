Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Insider Olav Langelaar Purchases 6,000 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) insider Olav Langelaar purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$78,880. The trade was a 54.55% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Olav Langelaar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 18th, Olav Langelaar acquired 5,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TMQ traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.70. 416,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,938. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.59 and a 12 month high of C$15.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$810.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMQ shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.38.

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About Trilogy Metals

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Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

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