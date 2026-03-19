Sime Armoyan Purchases 5,500 Shares of Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$115.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$632,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,390,223 shares in the company, valued at C$159,875,645. This represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Morguard Price Performance

MRC stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$115.00. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$116.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.17. Morguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$107.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26.

Get Morguard alerts:

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.02 million during the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 26.1506276 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management. This advisory segment focuses on publicly traded equities and fixed-income securities for institutional clients and private investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.