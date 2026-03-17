Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.05. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Orbia Advance Price Performance

About Orbia Advance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

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Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

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