Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 563,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the previous session’s volume of 157,513 shares.The stock last traded at $7.5040 and had previously closed at $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Trading Up 2.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

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