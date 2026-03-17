LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $25.2560. Approximately 30,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 216,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on LB Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LB Pharmaceuticals
LB Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LB Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.
LB Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.
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