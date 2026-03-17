InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $345.54 and last traded at $346.03. Approximately 40,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 277,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IDCC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.67.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

InterDigital Trading Down 2.6%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total value of $704,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,799,104.96. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.10, for a total transaction of $368,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,158,147.60. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,067. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 15.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Further Reading

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