Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 145,883 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 12th total of 168,573 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of EOI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,017. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common stocks of U.S. companies and may also hold preferred stocks and other equity securities. To enhance income potential, the fund employs a covered-call strategy by selling call options on a portion of its equity portfolio.
Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers select large- and mid-capitalization equities with the potential for dividend growth and price appreciation.
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