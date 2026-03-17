Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 145,883 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 12th total of 168,573 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EOI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,017. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

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Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter.

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The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common stocks of U.S. companies and may also hold preferred stocks and other equity securities. To enhance income potential, the fund employs a covered-call strategy by selling call options on a portion of its equity portfolio.

Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers select large- and mid-capitalization equities with the potential for dividend growth and price appreciation.

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