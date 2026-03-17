Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.2950. 27,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 173,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLT shares. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

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Maplight Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Maplight Therapeutics

The stock has a market capitalization of $823.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85.

In other news, Director George Pavlov bought 9,920 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $177,171.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,500. This trade represents a 65.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy John Garnett bought 14,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $252,678.36. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $252,678.36. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,124 shares of company stock valued at $693,846 and have sold 74,612 shares valued at $1,368,065.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplight Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Maplight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

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