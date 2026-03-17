Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Update

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,004,616 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 12th total of 5,770,381 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,558 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,558 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 531,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,898. The company has a market cap of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 69.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $256.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HPP. Mizuho cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.50 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 436.7% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,133,000 after buying an additional 4,815,234 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 38.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,320,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.