ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,398 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 12th total of 6,969 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.63. 2,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34.

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ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%.

About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

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